Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.3 %

JHG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,699. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

