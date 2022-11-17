Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin Sells 197 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $9,450.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
JAZZ traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,113. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.