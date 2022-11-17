Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin Sells 197 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $9,450.00.

JAZZ traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,113. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

