Jbs S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3561 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Shares of JBSAY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JBS has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

