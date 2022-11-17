Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

About Lumos Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

