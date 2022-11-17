Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.74. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

FERG opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.15. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.