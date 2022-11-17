Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. ATB Capital raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

ACB opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

