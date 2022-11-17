Jeri J. Harman Buys 12,272 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $24,912.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,640.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of NN by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

