JMP Securities Lowers CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target to $34.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 311.62% from the company’s previous close.

CureVac Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 2,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,589. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. CureVac has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 226.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 115.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.