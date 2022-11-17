Joe Eng Sells 4,221 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BTRS Price Performance
Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
