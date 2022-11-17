Joe Eng Sells 4,221 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BTRS Price Performance

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Get BTRS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BTRS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BTRS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.