JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 113101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.