Josette Sheeran Sells 36,880 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) President Josette Sheeran sold 36,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $53,107.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,361,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,575.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Canoo Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 8,771,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,766. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Get Canoo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

About Canoo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Further Reading

