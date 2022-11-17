Josette Sheeran Sells 36,880 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) President Josette Sheeran sold 36,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $53,107.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,361,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,575.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Canoo Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of GOEV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 8,771,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,766. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
