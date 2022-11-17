JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $768.62 Million in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,864,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.
JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
JPRE stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42.
