JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) to Overweight

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.
ASMPT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASMPT (ASMVF)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.