JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) to Overweight

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

