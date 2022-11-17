K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE:KNT traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.06. 57,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

