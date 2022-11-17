Katerina Patmore Buys 136 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 136 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($175.79).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Katerina Patmore acquired 140 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($176.03).

On Thursday, September 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 115 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($177.03).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.29) on Thursday. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of £353.71 million and a PE ratio of 301.39.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

About Harworth Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.