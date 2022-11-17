Kava Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.70 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $302.62 million and $17.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 324,624,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,655,792 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

