Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $304.74 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005557 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $304.74 million and $22.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 324,839,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,834,981 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

