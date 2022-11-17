Kava Price Up 3.1% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $290.96 million and $20.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023460 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 324,056,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,051,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

