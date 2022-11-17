KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

KB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 134,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,622. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

