Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $4,945,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $10,949,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 218.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

