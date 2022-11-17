Kent Swick Acquires 205,589 Shares of Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) Stock

Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT – Get Rating) insider Kent Swick bought 205,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,475.07 ($11,728.23).
Kent Swick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Kent Swick purchased 1,050,000 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,500.00 ($133,892.62).
Orexplore Technologies Stock Performance
Orexplore Technologies Company Profile
