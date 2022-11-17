KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,799 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. 24,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,080. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

