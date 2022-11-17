KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,141 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEFA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 641,023 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

