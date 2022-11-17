KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $712.50. 10,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $946.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

