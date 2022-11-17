KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.84. 31,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.