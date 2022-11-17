KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.99 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,058. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.