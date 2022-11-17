KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

