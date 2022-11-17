KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.42. 93,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.41. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

