KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 180,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 284,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 692,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 142,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,736. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.