KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,540,000.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).
