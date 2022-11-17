Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
