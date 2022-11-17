KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

KEY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 357,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

