KeyCorp Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,120.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,646.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,470.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,222.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

Insider Transactions at NVR

Institutional Trading of NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.