Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,937. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

