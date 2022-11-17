Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE KEYS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,937. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
