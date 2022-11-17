Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

