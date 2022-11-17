KILT Protocol Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002646 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $49,111,987,822,922.80 billion and approximately $56,040.20 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

