Kimco Realty (KIM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) recently:

11/13/2022 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/27/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $24.00.

10/20/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $25.00.

10/12/2022 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $23.00.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,746. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 237.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

