King Wealth Makes New $250,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 156,110 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $698.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

