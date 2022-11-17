King Wealth Makes New Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $468.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

