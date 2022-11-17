Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 6,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,065,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

