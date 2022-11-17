Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.35.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$5.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.89.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

