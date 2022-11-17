Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KNSL traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.35. 127,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,061. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $180.05 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

