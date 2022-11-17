Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

