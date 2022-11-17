Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Klabin Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of KLBAY stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

