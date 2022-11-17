KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $70,769.10 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 260,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,796. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Stories

