Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($7.40) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.40) for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

