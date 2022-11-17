Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 242,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,706. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

