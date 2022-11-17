KonPay (KON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $243,888.90

KonPay (KON) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $243,888.90 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KonPay has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

