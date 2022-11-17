Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,869. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Further Reading
