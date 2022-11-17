Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,869. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.