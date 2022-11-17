Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of KRUS traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.34 million, a PE ratio of -853.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.